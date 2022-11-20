General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 117,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $228.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

