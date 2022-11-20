General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in General Mills by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

