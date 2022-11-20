General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-7.25 EPS.

General Motors Trading Up 2.9 %

GM stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

