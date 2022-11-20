GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Achieves $350.85 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $350.85 million and $594,865.59 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.90 or 0.08321043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00506332 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,693.73 or 0.28826257 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

