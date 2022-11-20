GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.93

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and $64,952.54 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.85427359 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $60,416.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

