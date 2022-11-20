Golden Goose 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,410.58 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $38,690.99 and $1,410.58 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

