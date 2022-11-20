Governance OHM Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,194.13 or 0.13465601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $338,826.60 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.