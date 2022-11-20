Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

