GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $39,328.83 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

