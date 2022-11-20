Hedron (HDRN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market cap of $88.95 million and $1.25 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron launched on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

