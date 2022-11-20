Helium Price Reaches $2.39 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Helium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00014421 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $312.96 million and $3.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00555118 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,995,689 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.