Helium Price Reaches $2.39 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Helium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00014421 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $312.96 million and $3.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,995,689 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

