Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.89 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $149.89 million and approximately $488,334.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00024755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00232358 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12329974 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $475,286.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

