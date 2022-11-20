Holowesko Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 529,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,713.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 40,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.