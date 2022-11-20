Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,893. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

