Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.