Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

