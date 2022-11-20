Horizen Price Hits $8.75 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $114.15 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,047,625 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

