HUNT Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $45.53 million and $5.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

