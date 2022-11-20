Hutner Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 0.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. 4,232,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $67.31.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

