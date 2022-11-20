ICON Market Cap Hits $146.68 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $146.68 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

