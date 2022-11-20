Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $146.79. 1,034,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,692. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

