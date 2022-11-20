Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.79. 4,321,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,643. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.