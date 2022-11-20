Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.73 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.25.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
