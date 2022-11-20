IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.58 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $625.33 million and $7.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001348 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013487 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000150 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
