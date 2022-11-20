IPVERSE (IPV) Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $12,211.24 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

