iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SHY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.