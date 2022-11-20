iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

