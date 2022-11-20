iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

