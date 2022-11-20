iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.