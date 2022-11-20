iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,543 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $97.00. 4,714,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

