iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,913 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $600,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $397.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

