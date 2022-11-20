iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

