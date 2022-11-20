iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,198. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

