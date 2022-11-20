Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.55

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.02 million and approximately $184,433.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.69 or 1.00003428 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010329 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00232082 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.57426425 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,893.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

