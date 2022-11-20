King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 7,674 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.