King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 7,674 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

