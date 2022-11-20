King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GD opened at $248.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

