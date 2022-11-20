King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 393,567 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 356.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

KHC stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

