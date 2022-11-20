King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,129 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.