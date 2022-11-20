Komodo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $524,465.30 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and $524,465.30 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00234266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00086041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00054072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,843,225 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

