Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0535 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Konnect has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $82,302.27 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.47 or 0.08356542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00556395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.86 or 0.28981691 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

