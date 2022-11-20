Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,633 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Global by 66.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 110,364 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. 985,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,856. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,162 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

