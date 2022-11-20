Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Cap of $3.88 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,111.14 or 0.06938024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and approximately $395,958.74 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,753,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,750,061.07023491 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,201.92821827 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $281,471.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

