Litecoin (LTC) Price Reaches $61.79

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $61.79 or 0.00373068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.43 billion and approximately $550.78 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026007 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017707 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,654,431 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.