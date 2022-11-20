Litecoin Trading Up 7% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $560.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $63.72 or 0.00381849 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026062 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003074 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,650,469 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
