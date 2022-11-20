LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.13 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $58.13 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.23 or 0.08366272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00500216 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.30 or 0.28478064 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

