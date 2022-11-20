Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Volume Hits $544.84

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $544.84 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

