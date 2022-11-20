MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $166.65 million and approximately $2,547.83 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

