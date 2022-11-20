Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 81 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $321.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.