Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 579 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

