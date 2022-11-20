Maker (MKR) Price Hits $661.90 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $647.10 million and approximately $18.46 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for $661.90 or 0.03991409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

